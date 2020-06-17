GLOUSTER – Elmer L. Chiplinski, 57, Glouster passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born July 16, 1962 in Athens. He was an HVAC Technician with HAPCAP.
He is survived by his mother, Louella Cochran Collins; two sons, Eric (Alex) Chiplinski and Bill (Holly) Love; a daughter, Jackie (David) Chiplinski; five grandsons; six granddaughters; and sisters, Mary Wilson and Dianne Kilgore.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Chiplinski.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
