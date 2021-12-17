Elmer Stover

Athens - Elmer G Stover 86, of Athens passed on early Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021 at Logan Health Care Center in Logan, Ohio. He was born March 7, 1935 in Stewart, Ohio.
Elmer worked at Diamond Power and retired from Wayne National Forest in Athens. He is survived by his five children, Tammy Tellier, Tina (Paul) Iannitti, Randy are all from Cincinnati, Ohio. Brian (Beverly) of Indiana, Chris (Rebekkah) of Arizona; two brothers, Don and (Diana) of Athens, Ronnie of Indiana; two sisters, Judy Jarus of Cleveland, Ohio, Patty (Larry) Matheny of Lancaster, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles B. and Essie Stover; two brothers, Charles F. (Bus) and Harold J. Stover; one sister, Erma Metcalf, and one niece, Betty Kyle.
Elmer loved his family dearly, he thoroughly enjoyed his visits from his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
At a young age he taught himself to play the guitar. He was alway singing and playing his red Gibson guitar. In 1979 he went to Nashville and recorded his first 45 "Million Dollar Lady and Hello Darlin."
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Logan Health Care Center, especially (400 Hall) staff. Also FairHope Hospice staff.
Larry and Patty (sister) will be officiating the service for Elmer, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in New England Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Per city ordinance, masks will be required.
