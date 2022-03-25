Stow - Eloise V. "Ellie" Hampton passed away on March 14, 2022.
Ellie was born in Athens, Ohio, graduated from Athens High School, and retired from Ametek with over 20 years' service. Ellie lived in Stow since 2010. She loved to play golf and go bowling.
Ellie is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; son, Dave; brother, Bill; and her parents, Harry and Ada Swank. She is survived by her granddaughters, Brynn with husband Brian and their children, Maddie and Tyler Sobocinski; and Eryn with husband Titus and their children, Cosette and Elsah Conley, all of Minnesota.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com Eloise V. "Ellie" Hampton
