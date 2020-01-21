GLOUSTER — Emily Iseman-Murphy ran into the arms of her loving lord and savior, surrounded by her dearest friends and family, after a long brutal battle with cancer, she gave it her all.
Emily was the youngest daughter of the late Jackie Lee Smith and Janet P. Wright of Chesterhill. She was raised in the Brick Hill home of her beloved grandparents, the late Donald and Winona Timmons (Murray City).
Survived by the love of her life and husband, William H. “Billy” Murphy III, the widow of the late Kevin A. Iseman (2008). Besides her loving husband William, she was survived by her children and jewels of her crown; daughter, Kourtney Jean Iseman (Erryn) of The Plains and son, Jacob Ray Iseman (Kayla) of Nelsonville; sons, Kyle Murphy, Kasey C. Murphy; daughter, Kelsey Morgan (Cory) of Glouster; a sister, Michelle Seeber (John) of Murray City; brothers, Mickey Smith of Chesterhill and Ryan Smith (Brittany) of Columbus; her mother-in-law, Judy Murphy; and father-in-law, William Murphy Jr. of Burr Oak; brothers-in-law, Marvin Murphy (Misty) of Corning, Mike Murphy (Tracy) of East Branch; and numerous nieces, nephews, step brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, co-sons and friends.
Besides her grandparents, late husband, and father, Emily was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jack Seeber.
Emily had eight grandchildren that brought light to her life, Presley R. Morgan, Clayton J. Morgan, Quentin C. Morgan, Zayne M. Murphy, and Charlee R. Murphy, Ralph Iseman, Shy Timmons, and Gustov Iseman. She is also survived by her beloved fur babies, Crash, Roxie, Buster, Sophie and Pretty Kitty.
Emily attended Nelsonville York High School, Tri-County Career Center, Morgan High School and Hocking College. She was employed by ACVNA Hospice and health services, and Radcliff Healthcare Services.
Emily cherished time with her family and friends, fishing, campfires, gardening, and caring for her family. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a proud Spartan mom. She was honored to volunteer for the Spartan football program from youth league to high school. She enjoyed collecting gnomes.
Emily would like to give special thanks to friends, family, and caregivers, her daughters, Kourtney and Kelsey, her husband Bill, and her best friends, Chrissy Oliver, Arren McDonald, Carol Decker, Emily Freeborn, Angie Verity, Jerilyn Sheets, and OhioHealth Hospice.
There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the service, the family would like to invite everyone to join them for a dinner at the Municipal Building in Murray City.
If you would like to donate food for the dinner, the Municipal Building will be open to drop off covered dishes. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Emily’s honor to Alexander Football Program c/o Coach Earich Dean, PO Box 42, Carbon Hill, Ohio 43111. ONCE A SPARTAN ALWAYS A SPARTAN! Arrangements are by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
