Troy - Emma Lou Grow of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully on her favorite holiday: Christmas, with her loving husband Richard (Dick) Grow at her side. It was only fitting that she exited this earth on the day that she always made memorable and magical for her entire family. Emma was one of 11 children born to Earl and Susan Akers in Salt Lick, Kentucky. She was the quintessential middle child. It's a big deal being one of 11. Five sisters, five brothers; five younger, and five older siblings. Emma was all about the love of family; her whole life was that way. We were so blessed to have a large loving family and to have Emma right there at the center. Her legendary Christmas parties went on for generations. Santa would come to all the parties, and some years, Santa even brought his wife. Some years Santa brought his sleigh. One year, Santa brought his motorcycle and secretly took the Christmas Turkey only to replace it with a Cornish game hen. The house was always filled with around 100 people, exquisite home cooked food, gifts piled up to the ceiling, and laughter so infectious that you could still hear it on your way home.
Very recently and tragically she was preceded in death by her beautiful first Grandchild, Madison Elizabeth. Mother and Father, Susan (Conn) and Earl Akers and six siblings: Bettie, Erma, Ed, Sharon, Danny, and David. Son in law: W. Chad Miller
She was survived by her three perfect children: Shawn (Angie) Grow, Shelly (David Garvin) Miller, and Shannon (Kim) Grow. Siblings Mary Knight (Wayne) Hannon, Dick (Eydie) Akers, Roger (Mary) Akers, and Lana (Ed) Adams. Survived by Bettie's daughter Daphne (Paul) Metts, who grew up with the younger siblings and achieved an honorary 12th sibling status. They all shared a very close bond. Sister in law: Linda (Kevin) Dalton.
Emma had the great fortune to have been married to her best friend since 1966. They had a lifelong love affair spanning 57 years. It all began when Emma was working as the switchboard operator and would mysteriously help Dick to cancel all of his other dates. They had three amazing children who, according to Emma, could do no wrong. Next, they were blessed with ten beautiful grandchildren: Madison, Blake, Emma, Emily, Lillian, Jack, Ella, Kendal, Karissa, and Kylie.
Dick and Emma built a log cabin on top of the hill of Emma's parent's farm for all the family to gather. They were filled with kindness and generosity and always willing to help out a neighbor and show up for family. The two were known to sneak off alone to spend time together on private golf cart rides. As a young married couple, the two were separated by Dick going to the Vietnam War. They missed each other terribly and never spent time apart again. Emma then went on to manage the American Legion Post 668 for 20 years and was always sensitive to the needs of military families.
Emma leaves behind her incredible garden and award winning hydrangeas. However, she takes with her the secrets used to produce such bountiful crops and her green thumb.
If you knew Emma, you loved Emma. She always had a welcoming smile, a kind word, and a thoughtful gesture for all those she encountered.
Private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 29. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Family and friends are welcome to join us in a Celebration of Life on Saturday December 31st at noon in Albany, Ohio at the family cabin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison Grow Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Kim Grow at any Wright Patt Credit Union. Online memories of Emma may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
