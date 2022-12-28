Troy - Emma Lou Grow of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully on her favorite holiday: Christmas, with her loving husband Richard (Dick) Grow at her side. It was only fitting that she exited this earth on the day that she always made memorable and magical for her entire family. Emma was one of 11 children born to Earl and Susan Akers in Salt Lick, Kentucky. She was the quintessential middle child. It's a big deal being one of 11. Five sisters, five brothers; five younger, and five older siblings. Emma was all about the love of family; her whole life was that way. We were so blessed to have a large loving family and to have Emma right there at the center. Her legendary Christmas parties went on for generations. Santa would come to all the parties, and some years, Santa even brought his wife. Some years Santa brought his sleigh. One year, Santa brought his motorcycle and secretly took the Christmas Turkey only to replace it with a Cornish game hen. The house was always filled with around 100 people, exquisite home cooked food, gifts piled up to the ceiling, and laughter so infectious that you could still hear it on your way home.

