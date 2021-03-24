ALBANY – Emma Iona Ross, 96, Albany, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her residence in Florida, surrounded by family.
She was born August 25, 1924, in Charleston, WV., the daughter of the late Enos B. and Stella Smith Higginbotham.
She married Darrell C. Ross in September 1943. She was a graduate of Hocking College, and a Registered Nurse at the former Athens Mental Health Center, a member of Airline Christian Church, and later a member of Albany United Methodist Church.
Iona is survived by a granddaughter, Laura (David) Cremeans of New Port Richey, FL; a grandson, Lance (Natalie) Hoffman, of Chillicothe, OH; special great-grandchildren, Zachary Cremeans of Circleville, OH, Amanda Gillen, Noah Cremeans and Maddison Cremeans all of New Port Richey, FL, several other great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Texie Powers, of New Port, NC; many nephews and nieces including a special niece, Florence (Steve) Evans. Of Galena, OH.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Karen Ross; granddaughter, Ronda Dedrick; brothers, Doy, Coy and Cody Higginbotham; sisters, Althea and Kitty Higginbotham.
Visitation will be Monday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, with Minister Willard Love officiating.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
