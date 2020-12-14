GLOUSTER – Emma Eloise Smith Ball, 96, of Glouster, OH, passed away at Lafayette Point, West Lafayette, OH, on the Dec. 13, 2020. She was born on Dec. 15, 1923, to the late Mary and Eldoris Smith. After High school she married Glenn Aaron Ball, who preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 1963. They spent their entire life on Wrightstown Ridge, Amesville, Ohio. She later married Otis Ball who preceded her on death in 1977.
Eloise loved her church on Wrightstown Ridge and served it faithfully as their piano player. She enjoyed quilting which she gave many quilts to her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted private healthcare provider for many years to several elderly people who all loved her dearly. She loved having all her family around.
She is survived by three sons, Jerold (Sue) Ball, West Lafayette, OH; Darrell (Peggy) Ball, West Lafayette, OH, and Dennis (Brenda) Ball, Apple Valley, Howard, OH.
She has seven grandchildren, Lisa Maxwell, Diana Burdette, Aaron Ball, Mary Beth Chapa, Courtney Ball, Sarah Ball, Allison Ball, and a foster grandchild, Tessa Brown. She has three great-grandchildren, Brandon Stewart, Morgan Maxwell, and Connor Burdette, and many devoted nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three siblings, Wilma Miller, Luster Smith, and Eleanor Smith.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Wrightstown Ridge Cemetery, Amesville, OH. Flowers may be sent to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732. Contributions can be sent to Hospice or Alzheimer’s charities in her name. A gathering of friends will take place at a later date. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance as much as possible during the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
