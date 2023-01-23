Emmett Conway Jr.

Athens - Emmett Arthur Conway, Jr. 74, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born March 9, 1948, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Emmett Arthur, Sr. and Myrtle (Lundgren) Conway. He is survived by his caring wife, Connie Hawk Conway.
Emmett was the founder and CEO of Superior Hardwoods of Ohio, Inc. and worked his whole life to improve and grow the family business. His greatest passions were his family, friends, fishing, golfing and forestry. He loved a compelling conversation, sharing wisdom and helping others realize their full potential. He always made sure to give back to the local communities, live life to the fullest and had the best laugh.
He was a past President of the Ohio Forestry Association, served as a chairman for the Paul Bunyan Show and was a former board member of the McArthur Savings and Loan and Unity Savings Bank. He was a member of several organizations including the Delta Masonic Lodge #207 F&AM, Trowel Chapter #71, the Trowel Council #71, the Jackson Commandery #53, the Aladdin Shriners, and the Athens Elks #973.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his cherished children: Adam (Lori) Conway of Granville, Laura (Sean) Clark of Port Clinton, Will (Amber) Conway of Athens and Connie's children: Clint Vaughn of Athens, Courtney (James) Franc and Kylie Toy of San Diego, California. He will be deeply missed by his nine grandchildren Addison, Raleigh, Grayson, Gavin, Ainsley, Ally, Farrah, Sloane and Cora. Emmett was the fourth of Emmett Sr. and Myrtle's six children. His devoted siblings include Carol Yegerlehner, Bobbie Sue (Earl) Elbert, Sandy (Bill) Morrissey, Jenny (Pat) Pesta and Richard (Mary) Conway. He was the uncle to several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday, January 27th from 12:00pm to 3:30pm at Calvary Assembly of God Church in McArthur, Ohio. A Masonic service will be held at 3:30pm. Funeral service will begin at 4:00pm with Carmen Cline officiating.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 West High Street, McArthur, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation, c/o Emmett Conway, Jr. Memorial Fund at: https://www.ohioforest.org/donations/donate.asp?id=5397
Please share your favorite memory in his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Emmett Conway Jr.
