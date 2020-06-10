GLOUSTER – Eric Cain, 50 of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born Dec. 22, 1969 in Athens. He was formerly employed by EZ Erectors of Glouster, and enjoyed attending Motorcross Races, watching NASCAR, fishing and pontooning.
Eric gave the gift of life by being an organ donor and through this devastating loss, two lives were saved.
He is survived by a daughter, Cheyanne Holly; aunts and uncles, Bruce and Carol Cain Brunton, Wanda Norrocky, and Rick and Kathy Hook; nieces, Kristen and Whitnie Cain; his step-dad, Dave McElfresh; and special friends, Vince and Mindy Carano and John and Haley Baker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack O. Cain; his mother, Sally Hook Cain; a sister, Carey Ann Cain; and several aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Beechgrove Cemetery, Glouster with L.R. Faires officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to help with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.