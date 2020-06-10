Eric Cain

GLOUSTER – Eric Cain, 50 of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born Dec. 22, 1969 in Athens. He was formerly employed by EZ Erectors of Glouster, and enjoyed attending Motorcross Races, watching NASCAR, fishing and pontooning.

Eric gave the gift of life by being an organ donor and through this devastating loss, two lives were saved.

He is survived by a daughter, Cheyanne Holly; aunts and uncles, Bruce and Carol Cain Brunton, Wanda Norrocky, and Rick and Kathy Hook; nieces, Kristen and Whitnie Cain; his step-dad, Dave McElfresh; and special friends, Vince and Mindy Carano and John and Haley Baker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack O. Cain; his mother, Sally Hook Cain; a sister, Carey Ann Cain; and several aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Beechgrove Cemetery, Glouster with L.R. Faires officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to help with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.

Load comments