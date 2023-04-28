Brooktondale, NY - Eric Simmons, 35, took off on his next great adventure on April 18, 2023 with the same enthusiasm as he entered it—having little use for unnecessary pleasantries or societal norms.
Eric was never one to fake a smile or hold a grudge. Except for maybe against social norms, which were as useless to him as lofty ambitions and ranch dipping sauce.
Beneath that skeptical exterior, he embraced "the Dude abides" quote and lived as close to a laid-back, carefree lifestyle as humanly possible.
Computer repair tech by day and porch vagabond by night, Eric enjoyed the simple pleasures life offered.
While he had a healthy aversion to humanity's unequal values and institutions, Eric never had a bad word to say about anyone and had a natural talent for making people feel at ease in his presence.
If Eric cared about you, he truly cared about you. Although, he would definitely joke that he cared about his doggos, Evee and Vega, more.
A memorial celebration will be at The Smiling Skull Saloon, Athens, Ohio June 25, 2023 from noon-2 by invitation.
Please remember... Check on the ones you love. Spend as much time with them as you can. And always call them back. Life's too short not to say hello and share a laugh with the people you care about.
In lieu of flowers, donations, and any other typical requests that Eric would roll his eyes at, "be excellent to each other" instead. Many friends and family have gone before him and we will all follow. Don't be in a rush.
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming 'Wow! What a Ride!' " - Hunter S. Thompson (WeldonFuneralHome.com) ERIC SIMMONS
