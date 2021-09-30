Waverly - Eric Andrew Wrage, 52, of Arlington Ave, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home.
Eric was born on February 14, 1969, in Hamilton, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, William Wrage and Marie-Claire (Connes) Wrage of Athens, Ohio. On Dec. 22, 2009, he was united in marriage to Melissa Bigler-Wrage, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Elise Wrage, Emma Wrage and Kenna Wrage; brother, David (Lindsay) Wrage; mother of his children, Rebecca Wrage; cousin, Martin Davis, and many of family members in the U.S. and France.
Eric was an attorney and landman in Ohio and neighboring states. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in History from Ohio University and his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Tulsa. Eric was the youngest Assistant Prosecutor in Scioto County. He loved to travel and write stories for the News Watchman. He had his pilot's license and was a devoted member of the Democratic Party.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor David Burriss officiating. Burial will follow the service.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com Eric Wrage
