Erin Thompson

Athens - Erin Kelley Thompson, 61, of Athens, OH, passed away unexpectedly on January 13th, 2023 in the company of her husband, Christopher (Chris) following a health emergency.
Born November 22, 1961, in Providence, RI, Erin, who grew-up in Ridgewood, NJ, was a resident of Athens, OH since 1998. She worked as an Executive Assistant and Dean's Office Liaison in the College of Arts & Sciences at Ohio University (OU). She held two other positions at OU previous to this job. Prior to her work at OU, Erin was Office Manager at Athens First United Methodist Church from 1999-2009.
Erin graduated from Earlham College (Richmond, IN) in 1984 with a B. A. in Japanese Studies. Before coming to Athens with her husband for his assistant professor position at OU, Erin held a series of specialized and unique positions related to her Earlham degree. The two most prominent of these jobs were her Staff Associate position (1988-1994) at Subaru Isuzu Automotive (SIA), and her two different appointments to the Tōwa-chō Board of Education in Iwate, Japan (1985-1987; 1994-1996) where she worked as an English Education Specialist. Erin was a fluent speaker of Japanese.
Erin was a staunch, life-long, United Methodist and member (with Chris, Wesley, and Bailey) of Athens First United Methodist Church, where she played in the Bell Choir. She and her husband were married in 1988 at the First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette, IN. Erin and Chris had just celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary on December 30th, 2022.
Erin is preceded in death by son Wesley. She is survived by her husband and daughter, she and her husband's siblings and their families, and her parents. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Erin's honor at the Athens First United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wesley Lawrance Thompson (WLT) Memorial Scholarship in International Business Erin championed for her late son. To contribute to the WLT Scholarship, please click on the link below:
Wesley Lawrance Thompson (WLT) Memorial Scholarship in International Business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.