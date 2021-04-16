Ernest Midkiff

ATHENS – Ernest Elbert “Ernie” Midkiff, 99, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his home. Born Nov. 11, 1921 in Meigs County, he was the son of the late Harley Albert and Ada Pierce Midkiff.
A decorated Army veteran, he proudly served during WWII earning four bronze stars. After the war, he went on to work as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service where he would later retire. On his days off from the Postal Service, he and a dear friend would build homes for local residents in the Athens area. He was also a talented musician, playing the violin and mandolin at many area dances. It’s while performing at a dance that he met the love of his life, Mary Catharine who he would later marry. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, and spending wintertime at his home in Florida with family.
He is survived by his children, Connie Cantu, Kenneth (Randi) Midkiff, Randy (Evelyn) Midkiff; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Ray (Bernice) Midkiff.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 66 years Mary Catharine, and brother Norman Midkiff.
Mass of Christian burial will be noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Christ The King Catholic Church with Fr. Don Horak officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or the St. John’s Cemetery Fund, C/O Janet Bell, 2535 Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, OH 45735. You may call upon the family on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. You are welcomed to sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.