Ernie Lee Bridgeman Jr., age 51, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away November 28, 2022, at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Ernie was born November 1, 1971, in Athens, Ohio. He worked in construction for many years and formerly worked at Steel Erectors and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Ernie had many friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and always had a twinkle in his eye. However, if the occasion presented itself, he would play practical jokes on people.
Surviving are his mother Linda Johnson of Nelsonville; children, Kelly McQuaide of Lancaster, Ernie Bridgeman III of Lancaster, Kristy (Cody) Bridgeman of Lancaster, and Levi Wolfe of The Plains; grandchildren, Carter Bridgeman, Tarron McQuaide, Cylis Flick, Coen Flick, Cora Flick; brother Willie Bridgeman of South Point, Ohio; sister Sherri (Harry) Bridgeman of North Dakota; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends whom he also considered family.
Ernie was preceded in death by his father Ernie Lee Bridgeman; step-father Wes Johnson; sister Lori Bridgeman; and nephew Bryan Bridgeman.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 11:00 am to time of service at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon A.M., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Whitemore Cemetery, Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations can be made to Warren-Brown Funeral Home to help with expenses.
