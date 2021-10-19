Athens - Esta L. Keirns Bickley, 82, of Millfield passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kimes Convalescent Center, Athens. Born Feb. 10, 1939, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Elsie Keirns Ball. She was part of the Glouster senior lunch bunch and was an avid euchre player.
She is survived by two sons, Brent (Katie) Keirns of Amesville and Scott Keirns of Athens; grandchildren, Tabitha (Robert Scott) Keirns, Natasha (Tommy) Schall, Raymond (Jazzma) Quinn, and William (Sonya) Quinn; great-grandchildren, Zaiden, Lilly, Abby, Madeline, and Octavia; a brother, Daryl Ball of Amesville; two sisters, Reba (Mel) McDaniel of Athens, and Judy Shafer of Centerburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pryce Bickley; a brother, Clyde Ball; brother-in-law, Eugene Shafer; and a niece, Stephanie White.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her cousin and caretaker, Freda Balch and her cousin Ruby Jordan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Jon Hanning officiating. Interment will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Esta Bickley
