Eugene Bleigh

Athens - M. Eugene (Gene) Bleigh, a former resident of Tulane Road in Athens, died March 21, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Peggy, in Loveland, Ohio. He was born October 1, 1928 in Gassaway, West Virginia, son of the late Wilbert Bleigh and Bertha Bosley Bleigh Blair. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he lettered in Football. He graduated from Mountain State College.
After 34 plus years, he retired in 1987 from the Athens Mental Health Center, formally known as the Athens State Hospital, where he was the Business Administrator.
Gene organized and for several years coached an AAU aged group Track and Field team, The Athens Track Club. He also coached a winning women's softball team.
He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, following them since 1968, when Paul Brown co-founded and became the head Coach.
Gene and his wife, the former Mildred Allen, were married on July 12, 1952 for 58 years before her death in 2011. They enjoyed watching their daughters play sports. They never missed a game or a meet.
He took great pleasure in gardening, creating a beautiful backyard. He also walked for exercise every day.
Gene was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Besides his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbert Bleigh, Jr.
He is survived by his daughters Debbie Perry (Dennis)of Upper Arlington, Karen Seiferth (Tim)of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Peggy Azallion (Tom)Loveland. Grandchildren Drew Perry and Heather Perry McCreary (Sean), Stephanie Seiferth Naaktgeboren (Jonathan), Stephen Seiferth (Robin), Stan Seiferth (Heather), and Stuart Seiferth, Alexis "Alex" Azallion Henline (Kyle) and Anna Azallion. Great Grandchildren Colin, William "Liam", and Cora McCreary, Elaine "Lainie" and Luke Naaktgeboren, Camille and Jake Seiferth and Ava Henline.
At his request there will be no viewing or visiting hours. After cremation, interment will be in the Alexander Cemetery at Hebbardsville with private grave side services. Jagers & Sons Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagerfuneralhome.com. Eugene Bleigh
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Bleigh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
