Eugene Bleigh

Athens - M. Eugene (Gene) Bleigh, a former resident of Tulane Road in Athens, died March 21, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Peggy, in Loveland, Ohio. He was born October 1, 1928 in Gassaway, West Virginia, son of the late Wilbert Bleigh and Bertha Bosley Bleigh Blair. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he lettered in Football. He graduated from Mountain State College.

