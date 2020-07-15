Eula Dailey

ATHENS – Eula Hudnell Dailey, 81 of Athens, died early Sunday morning, July 12, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Aug. 22, 1938 in Guysville, she was the daughter of the late Gene Hudnell and Goldie Lehoe Hudnell.
She was a graduate of Shade High School and was a member of the first graduating class of the Hocking Technical College Nursing Program, where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She was employed at the Athens County Home for 15 years, Buckeye Community Services, Pine Hills & Kimes Convalescent Center and retired from nursing at Tri-County Mental Health. She enjoyed life, her family, her friends and her many trips to the casino with her family and her sister Margie.
Eula is survived by three daughters, Joan (Bill) Young of Athens, Tammy Hixson of Athens and Lori (Frankie) Fisher of Tabor City, NC; a son, Kenny (Kai) Dailey of Athens; twelve grandchildren, Michelle (Rick) Taylor, Sarah Hixson, Jessica Hixson, Connie (Corey) Young, Derek (Leslie) Young, Tracy (Cy) Dunfee, Courtney Dailey, Stephanie (Jeff) Kretzler, Ashley (Thomas) Roberts, Tiffany Jones, Amista Jarvis and Dakota Searles; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Margie (Herb) Morrow of Galena; and three brothers, Jerry (Mary Lou) Hudnell of Apache Junction, AZ, John (Lisa) Hudnell of Blanchester and Frank Hudnell of Canton.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James E. Dailey in 2017; a son, Richard Dailey; and three brothers, Andy, Albert and Raymond Hudnell.
The funeral service was held Wednesday, July 15 due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
