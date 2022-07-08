Athens - Eula Claire Kasler, 104, passed away July,7 2022. Born Sept. 6, 1917, in Vincent, Ohio, Eula was the daughter of Arthur C. Johnson and Amy L. Hupp Johnson.
Eula joined the Methodist Church in Vincent at the age of 12 years old and continued to be a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church in Athens at the time of her death. She graduated from Barlow Rural High School in 1935 in Vincent.
She was a member of Sew and Sew Quilt Guild and enjoyed making baby quilts and lap quilts to donate to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Roger B. (Helen) Kasler of Athens; two grandchildren, Cindy (Tim) Lutz of Athens and Arthur D. (Andrea) Kasler of Charlottesville, VA; five great grandchildren, Tyler Lutz, Elyse Lutz, Griffin Lutz, Mackenzie Kasler, Madison Kasler; also many nieces and nephews and family.
Eula is preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur to whom she was married for 60 years.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Rick Seiter officiating. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Eula requested that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 2 S. College St., Athens OH 45701 or OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Dr., Athens OH 45701 or OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Eula Kasler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.