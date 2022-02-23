Evan Davis

Alger - Evan Marion Davis passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 20, 2022 at the age of 75 and will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Evan was born on Feb. 19, 1947 in Athens, Ohio to parents Hazel Arlene (Rosser) and William Marion Davis of McArthur, Ohio. Evan was a graduate of McArthur High School in 1965 and Hocking Technical College in 1972 with an associates degree in Ceramic Engineering. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the Army First Air Cavalry in the Central Highlands region Dec. 1966 through Dec. 1967. Evan utilized his degree working for Marion Brick / Glen Gery at Caledonia, Morral and Iberia locations serving in various leadership roles, striving to do his best from 1972 until his retirement in 2009. Evan was a member of Harkins Chapel, Richland Rd Church of Christ and recently had attended Logansville Church.
Evan enjoyed watching sports with friends and family, particularly those involving his children and grandchildren. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan enjoying Saturday football games with family. Evan was also a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals along with several forms of auto racing, primarily NASCAR.
Evan enjoyed the outdoors throughout his life and shared time fishing and golfing with his boys. He enjoyed working on puzzles and yard work in recent years as well as feeding and watching birds. Evan loved pets and had several dogs that fulfilled the need for man's best friend. He adopted, cared and lovingly trained them as they were an important part of his life.
A doting father, grandfather & great grandfather, he loved to spend time watching and often joining in play and generally contributing to their ornery natures. Evan was a kind and caring man with a wicked sense of humor that he would share at any opportunity. He enjoyed many different types of music and often sang like no one was listening. All of this will be celebrated, remembered, and sadly missed.
Evan is survived by his youngest son Scott Davis (Angela) of Russells Point (Indian Lake); his former wife, Anita Davis of Albany; grandchildren, Danielle Davis (Keith Brantley) and Nathaniel Davis (Kristen) of Indian Lake, Drake Davis, Connor Davis of Marion; great-grandchildren Adeline, Nathaniel Jr, Turner and Brody all of Indian Lake as well as many treasured nieces and nephews.
Evan is preceded in death by his son Tim Davis; parents, (Hazel) Arlene Ward and William Davis; stepfather, Harold Ward; brother, Alan Davis; beloved grandparents, Hazel and Glenn Rosser.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center St., Marion from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately for the family.
If so desired, donations may be made to Hardin County Humane Society, 13510 US-68, Kenton, OH 43326
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Evan Davis
