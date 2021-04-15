Chillicothe - Evelyn E. Allen, 94, Chillicothe, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, in Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, OH.
Born in Athens, on Nov. 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Harry Glen and Wilda Boring Haning. Evelyn was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Petry of Galena; son, Bob Allen of Chillicothe; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Weltha Mitchell, Janice Thornton, and Carole Thomas all of Delaware, OH.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Allen; sister, Dena Raymond; brothers, Cecil Haning, and Kenny Haning.
Graveside services are Saturday at noon in Athens Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Walt Goble officiating.
Graveside services are Saturday at noon in Athens Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Walt Goble officiating.
