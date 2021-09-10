Evelyn (Ay) Baumgaertel passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 8,2021 after a long illness. She was born on July 24,1939 in Berlin, Germany. She lived her life by her belief that love will change the world.
Her love of literature, children’s books, fairy tales — all with a deep appreciation for the illustrators as well as the storyteller — was shared with all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as many others she met along her journeys through her profound and tangible imagination.
Evelyn’s example of service to others influenced so many lives. One of her greatest contributions was her volunteer work for the Athens Friends of International Students. She found loving host families for so many students and organized events that brought so many people from around the world together to share experiences, friendship and fellowship.
She loved to fly (achieving her solo flight with great determination and joy), to travel, she loved the ocean and Ocracoke Island. She had a special relationship to animals – able to achieve a remarkable trust with dogs, cats, horses and geese! She loved art, nature, the opera and theater. She was an amazing cook, and threw the best parties! She was curious about everything and loved learning above all else.
Her radiant smile and unconditional love touched so many. She was a beacon, a pillar of immeasurable strength, and the core of the love that binds four generations.
She is survived by ten children, 30 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many very special friends around the world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Wolfhard Baumgaertel and her daughter, Charlotte Baumgaertel Stegmann.
The family is planning a celebration of life followed by interment at Alexander Cemetery at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.