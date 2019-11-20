GUYSVILLE — Evelyn Dianne (Giffin) Niggemeyer, 66, of Guysville, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

She was born Oct. 30, 1953 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Calvin Theodore and Betty Lemon Giffin. She was an LPN and Phlebotomist.

She was survived by her husband, Neil Niggemeyer; a son, Shawn Donahue; a daughter, Sheila and Jimmy Spears; four grandchildren, Courtney, Jennifer, Brianna and Ashtyn; three great-grandchildren, Seth, Joshua and Sophia; a brother, Larry Giffin; and three sisters, Kathleen, Sharon and Wanda.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 4 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.

The family will be accepting friends and family at the funeral home Sunday, one hour prior to the service.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Niggemeyer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
3:00PM-4:00PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Visitation begins.
Nov 24
Memorial Service
Sunday, November 24, 2019
4:00PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Memorial Service begins.
Load comments