GUYSVILLE — Evelyn Dianne (Giffin) Niggemeyer, 66, of Guysville, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
She was born Oct. 30, 1953 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Calvin Theodore and Betty Lemon Giffin. She was an LPN and Phlebotomist.
She was survived by her husband, Neil Niggemeyer; a son, Shawn Donahue; a daughter, Sheila and Jimmy Spears; four grandchildren, Courtney, Jennifer, Brianna and Ashtyn; three great-grandchildren, Seth, Joshua and Sophia; a brother, Larry Giffin; and three sisters, Kathleen, Sharon and Wanda.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 4 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
The family will be accepting friends and family at the funeral home Sunday, one hour prior to the service.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
