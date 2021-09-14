Evelyn Hann

Athens - Evelyn L. Hann, age 93, of Athens, died Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 26, 1927, in Ottawa, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Emil G. Morel and Josephine Irene Claggett Morel.
She grew up on a family farm in northern Illinois. She and her husband, Gerald moved to Ohio in 1963 where they raised eight children. They were former residents of Cincinnati, Chillicothe and Columbus. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and Beta Sigma Phi.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, sewing and traveling with her family. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed their annual visits to Illinois for family reunions.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of seventy-two years, Gerald E. Hann; eight children, Deborah (Morgan) James of Cape Coral, Fla., Susan (Robert) Handley of Athens, Bruce Hann and Jan Shroy of Athens, Teresa (Jerry) Iles of Athens, James Hann of Athens, Dean Hann and his partner Susan Calhoun of Athens, Vanessa Hann of Athens and Christine (Derek) Atchley of Columbus; ten grandchildren, Lindsay James (Frank) Riegler, John Handley and his fiancé Nykia Epps, Sarah Handley, Matthew (Megan Stotts) Handley, Courtney (Joe) Patrick, Miranda (Ryan) Haught, Brenda (Brian) Moellendick, Paula (Ron) Kuhns, Michelle Conroy, and Carson Calhoun and his partner Meredith Stone; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister in law, Virginia Hann; two brothers in law, John R. Hann and James R. (Betty) Hann.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter in law, Hannah Hann; two grandchildren, Jessica Hann and Amber Watson; a sister, Joyce (Clarence) Schnitz; a brother, Everett Morel; two brothers in law, Robert (Jeanette) Hann and Lawrence (Marian) Hann; three sisters in law, Barbara Hann, Magdeline (Harvey) Haas and Marian (Larry) Griswold.
Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at noon at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Athens with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Cremation will follow the service. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 10-11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, face coverings are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to My Sister's Place, PO Box 1158, Athens, OH 45701 or mspathens.org. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Visiting Nurses, OhioHealth Hospice Nurses, and Dina's Companion Care for the loving care Evelyn received. Evelyn Hann
