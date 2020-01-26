Evelyn (Kasler) Kuhn, 63 of Nelsonville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at her residence. Born Aug. 31, 1954 in Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Mabel May Rutter Kasler. Evelyn loved the outdoors and spending time with her friends, Kimberly Hoskins, Max Kempton, and Crystal and Shane Williams.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Decker of Valley City, Ohio.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
