Albany - Evelyn Maxine (nee Webb) Haning age 86, of Fair Haven, Michigan, formerly of Albany, passed November 21, 2021. She was born on The Plains, Ohio, Jan. 2, 1935, daughter of the late Frank and Hazel (nee Sickles) Webb.
Loving wife of the late Charles W. Haning (married September 10, 1956). She was a member of Toepher Dr. Baptist Church in Warren, Michigan.
Evelyn is survived by daughters Kathy Johnson of Big Springs, Texas and Kimberly Haning of Fairhaven; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Carol Haning of Lake Orion, Michigan. She was a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many; a sister-in-law, Doris Foreman of Athens; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by daughters, Charlene and Anne; sister, Donna Jean Predmore; brother, Jim Webb.
Funeral services Monday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. at, Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, Ohio with burial Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday 11am-1pm. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Evelyn Maxine Haning
