PLANTSVILLE — Evelyn G. “Sis” Robinson, 90, of Plantsville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on May 2, 1929 in Sharpsburg to the late Elmer C. and Jessie M. Milton Lewis. She worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Chesterhill for over 35 years.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Karen) Robinson Jr. of Vincent; two daughters, Ann (Eric) Harvey of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Amy Robinson of Chesterhill; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Robinson Sr.; six brothers, Clyde, Jim, Harvey, Posey, Charles and George Lewis; and four sisters, Bessie Lewis, Leona Fischer, Ann Norris and Zelica Smith.
Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles V. Robinson Scholarship Fund at the Federal Hocking High School.
To send a note of condolence to the family, go to www.matheneyfh.com.
