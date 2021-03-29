Evelyn Starcher

ALBANY – Evelyn I. Starcher, 78, Albany, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Logan Health Care.
She was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Athens, the daughter of the late Charles and Marie Marshall Hudnall. Evellyn was retired from Russell's Nursing Home, she was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and care giver of many through her life.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Terry Starcher; children, Mark (Rosemary) Carsey, Barbara (Charles) Oberholzer, Janie (Bryan) Wilson all of Albany, Charlie Carsey of Shade, Mary Starcher (James Ott) of Parkersburg, WV.; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Hudnall of Chauncey; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Pam Carsey and Robin Larrick; and two special fur babies, Mia and Abby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Belva, Luetta, Kenny, Tommy, Nora, Vivian, Dale, Dana, Golda, Mary, Hazel, Lena, Chester, and Charles.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Bates Cemetery, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Services are under the direction of Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
