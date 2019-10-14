MILLFIELD — Everett E Williams, 73, of Millfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Pickering House, Lancaster.
Born July 9, 1946 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Everett E Williams and Violet Misner Ewing Williams Rowland.
He is survived by his wife and life partner, Deborah McDonald Williams of Millfield; four children, Everett Shane (Crystal) Williams of Albany, David Heath Williams of New Marshfield, Wendy Jo (Jeff) Biggs of Swindon, England, and Dustin Lee Williams of New Marshfield; the mother of his children, Kathy Westerviller Williams Rowland; grandchildren, Jordyn Nicole (Nalend) Driggs, Olivia Ashlyn (Brock) Welker, Jack Alexander Biggs, Sophia Violet Biggs and James Arthur Biggs; a sister, Pauling Ewing Dailey of Guysville; special friends, Virgil and Paula Thompson of Albany and Coach Gerald Inbody; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Hilda Joann Rowland; brothers, Charles “Charlie” Ewing and Jim Ewing; a sister, Mary Ewing Hart; and brothers-in-law, Fred Hart and Myrnie Dailey.
Everett’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services observed.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
