Athens - Everett L. Webb, 80, Athens, died February 22, 2022, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
He was born Feb. 26, 1941, at home in Athens County, the son of the late Donald F. and Claircy L. Green Webb.
He was a truck driver in which he enjoyed traveling all over. Upon retiring in 2010, he enjoyed buying and fixing up vehicles with his nephew, Donald.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Ferguson Webb; two daughters, Claircy (Larry) Young, and Peggy (John) Hizer; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister, Claircy G. Davis and brother, Frederick J. Webb.
The family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
As per his request cremation will follow.
Everett Webb
