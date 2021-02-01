Everette Holcomb

ALBANY – Everette W. Holcomb, 89, Albany, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Oct. 25, 1931, in Point Rock, the son of the late William Raymond and Maude Elizabeth Cotterill Holcomb. He was a 1949 graduate of Columbia High School, a 1954 graduate of the Ohio State University with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Engineering, then went to graduate with a Masters Degree in Education. He was a retired Army Veteran, he was also a Vocational Agriculture Teacher from 1954-1994 at Canal Winchester High School, Wilton High School, Rutland High School, Middleport High School, Meigs High School and River Valley High School, he was owner of Holcomb Tree Farm since 1989, and was a Livestock and Crop Farmer. He was a Member of the Ohio State Grange for 76 years plus, Meigs County Pomona Grange, Laurel Grange, Star Grange, Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees for 53 Years, Ohio Vocational Association, Ohio Christmas Tree Association, Meigs Local Teachers Association.
He is survived by his wife, Vera McWhorter Holcomb; children, Pamela Gale Bentz of New Vienna, Ohio, Marcia Lynn Holcomb of Merritt Island, Florida, William Harold Holcomb of Albany, Ginger Ann Boice of North Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kara Larae (Paul Andrew) Dutton, Kimbralin Michelle Holcomb, Lorene Ellen Bentz, William Austin Holcomb, Norah Abigail Boice, Sohpia Grace Boice.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by brother, Walter Cotterill Holcomb; Laura Elizabeth Pickett, Adriane Ruth Fisher, Helen Rose Essex, Carolyn May MacBlane.
Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Donnie Quisenberry officiating, Burial will be in Castor Cemetery, with Military services by Albany V.F,W. Post 9893, and KT Crossen Post 21, American Legion.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
