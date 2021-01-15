GLOUSTER – Ezekiel F. Brooks, 64, of Glouster, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the O’Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens. He was born Sept. 19, 1956 in Buchtel. He was a Marine Vietnam veteran. Ezekiel enjoyed playing his guitar and tormenting his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Koon Brooks of Glouster; his mother, Bernadine Stansberry Brooks; a son, Vern (Linda) Brooks of Jacksonville; a daughter, Teah Brooks of Glouster; nine grandchildren, Sierra, Sineka, Lakota, John, River, Christina, Jessie, Skyler, and Savannah; one great-grandson, Keaton; two brothers, Elijah (Dianna) Brooks and Sam Brooks; and one sister, Martha (Joe) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Gaylord Brooks; a grandson Leland Brooks; four brothers, Daniel, David, Vernon and Wayne Brooks; and two sisters, Rejeana Carroll and Abigail “Abby” Dempsey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel Glouster-Bishopville with Rev. Elijah Brooks officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Marines and the Combined Color Guard unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 – 8 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
