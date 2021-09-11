Murray City - F. Ann Cook age 78, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, at Hickory Creek Of Athens, The Plains, Ohio.
Ann was born October 15, 1942, in Logan, Ohio to Harry and Virginia Reynolds. She was a graduate of Murray City High School and a member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are daughter, Susan (Bryan) Ballow; sons, Ronald L. (Janelle) Cook, and Chad (Carissa) Cook; grandchildren, Paul (Meredith) Ballow and Jessica Ballow, and Kaden Spencer; and sisters, Martha (Wayne) Campbell and Rita Spencer.
Ann was preceded in death by her spouse, Ronald L. Cook Sr. and her parents.
A private burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
