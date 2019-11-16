ATHENS — F. Charlene Stover, 58, of Athens, died Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2019, at Grant Medical Center.
Born May 19, 1961 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Thelma Metcalf.
She was a graduate of Athens High School and Hocking College and was a nurse formerly working at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, Ohio University Osteopathic Medicine and Echoing Meadows. She was a loving mother and grandmother who dearly loved being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Erica (Michael) Waxler of Fort Carson, Colorado and Sara (Wesley) McGlumphy of Vincent; four grandchildren, Gunnar and Thorin Waxler, and Paige and Piper McGlumphy.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Metcalf.
Her last gift was being able to be a tissue donor through Lifeline of Ohio.
Friends may call Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
