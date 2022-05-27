CHESTER - F. Russell Well of Chester, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, following a short illness. He will be tremendously missed by his family and friends
Russ was the third of five children born to Floyd Eugene and Evelyn Bahr Well on January 13, 1952. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1970 and worked as a carpenter until his retirement in 2002. What Russ enjoyed most about his job was the many friendships he developed and working in a wide variety of locations.
Russ is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Beal Well. No one can ever replace him in her life. He is also survived by his children, daughter Heather and Jeremy Johnston, their children, Jenna and Daniel Taylor and Luke Johnston; daughter, Leah and Jacob Eldridge and their children, Jacob, Maleia, Matthew Davis, Raylan, Zaylee, Jordan Davis and Preston; his son, Ashton and Alyss Well and their children, Judah, Eliana and Evelyn.
He is also survived by his sister, Barbara and Scott Kerr, their children, Josh and Debbie and Ashley; his brother, Brian and Myra Well, their children, Elizabeth and Mariel, Richard and Ashley, Jacob and Cara, Brandon and Micayla; his sister-in-law, Doris Well and her daughter, Amy and James Scott; his sister-in-law, Yvonne and Roger Young, their children, Wesley and Jodi Young, Yvette and Bobby Epling; his sister-in-law, Sandra and Steve Bailey, their children, Mary and Doug Miller and Lisa and the late Chris Catlett; sister-in-law, Karla Clark and David Pointek, her children, Jessica and Terry Kaylor and Kristen and Nick Dettwiller; sister-in-law, Denise and Randy Davis, their children Denise and Gregory Ortegae, Alison and Billy Watkins.
Russ will be remembered by several friends who were like family, Terry Life, Don Cullums, Jay Blackwood, Charlie Brewer and Larry Well among many others in the community.
Russ was a lifelong member of the Chester Volunteer Fired Department, Meigs County Ikes and Gold Ridge Gun Club.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved brothers, Deryl Well and Kenneth Well. Following his father's tragic death, when Russ was 18 years old, he dedicated his adulthood to serving his mother along with his Uncles Norman and Victor Bahr. He never wavered from his dedication to her well-being. It was a sweet relationship that lasted until her death in 2017.
Russ loved to hunt and to take his grandchildren hunting. He loved to set up target shooting for them. He and Judah took rides on his side by side to the Shade Creek dam built by the WPA. He loved that dam and thought it should be preserved and noted. Some local dedicated neighbors recently repaired it and he was grateful. He loved that Ashton and Alyss are living on the farm keeping the property of over 100 years in the family which was his mother's wish. He loved to spend time at the farm which was a place of beauty and peace. He loved sitting on the porch swing and greeting his neighbors.
Russ was an organ donor and his eyes will help someone else see.
As per Russ's request, there will be no service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 131, Chester, OH 45720.
Thank you to our friends at Bethel Worship Center who supported us during the illness and subsequent passing of our dear husband, father and brother.
Russ was a hard-working man who held to a high standard of caring for everything he owned. Dor his family his love will remain until we meet again.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
