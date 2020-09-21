ALBANY – Faith L. Harkins, 57, of Albany, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, peacefully in her home. She was born Sept. 3, 1963 in Moline, Illinois, daughter of the late Warren G. and Betty L. Bass.
Mrs. Harkins is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Samuel A. Harkins, her children, James G. Harkins, Wesley A. and Sarah A. Harkins, and Jessica F.S. and Jordan M. Jacobs and four grandchildren, Evelyn, Margaret, Jay, and James.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl C. Bishop.
She is also survived by her four siblings, Naomi (Steve) Dyson, Warren Bass Jr., Samuel Bass and Velda (Jeffery) Potts.
Faith was an employee of Vinton County Schools for 24 years and was active in her community singing the National Anthem for sporting events around the state. As a member of Wellston Church of The Nazarene, she was well known for her ministry through song in the area and many churches throughout Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the Wellston Church of The Nazarene, 39834 SR 93, Wellston, with Rev. James Griffith officiating. Interment will be in Harkins Chapel Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
