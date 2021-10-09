Athens - Farah Ruth Holter passed away at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital on Oct. 4, 2021, where she was born on July 7, 1976. She was 45 years old.
She attended Federal Hocking Schools and graduated from Athens High School in 1994. She also attended Jacobs Career School in Troy, Ohio for beauticians. Her passion as a beautician was found in making her friend's bad hair days into a great ones and making them feel good. Her greatest joy in life was her son A.J. Holter. She also loved all animals.
She is survived by her loving parents, John D and Rita R Mitchell; her brother, Adam W Mitchell of Columbus; her boyfriend and partner, Johnny Loose of West Milton; uncles and aunts, Mark (Geri) Mitchell and James (Debbie) Mitchell both of Athens, Christie Mitchell Turner of Fort Meyers, Florida, Marion (Ellen) Riggs of Logan, David Riggs of Belpre, Judy Riggs of Tuppers Plains; and many cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her son, A.J. Holter in February 2020; two uncles, Sam Mitchell, Gene Riggs; and her grandparents, Harry Mitchell, Marjorie Mitchell, Ray Riggs, and Phyllis Carbaugh.
A celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Athens County Humane Society in Farah's name. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Farah Holter
