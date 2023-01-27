Faye Klahn

Athens - Faye Berry Klahn of Athens, OH died peacefully at Wyngate Senior Living in Parkersburg, WV on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Born in Mobile, AL on October 28, 1946, she was the daughter of Virgil and Bernell Berry. She graduated from Huntington College in 1968 with a BA degree in French and Art History. She earned a Master's degree in Home Economics (with a focus on textiles) from Ohio University in 1977.
Faye moved to Athens, OH in 1975 to become the director of Seigfred Gallery in the Ohio University School of Art. It was there that she met her husband, David R. Klahn.
She worked closely with Ohio University for many years in various roles, often as a volunteer. Fund raising, planning and promoting events through the president's office and consulting on interior design within the university were projects that she enjoyed.
Faye was a co-founder of the Helen Gray Club, an active member of the Athens Rotary Club, and an honorary member of Chi Omega sorority. She contributed greatly to the Athens and university communities, encouraging connections and fostering working relationships.
Faye was a skilled embroiderer, a voracious reader, and was known for her vast knowledge of art, antiques, and textiles. She had a generous nature, a love of cats, a wicked sense of humor, and a killer eggnog recipe.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David R Klahn.
A special thanks goes to the staff of Wyngate Senior Living of Parkersburg, WVa and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Vienna, WVa for giving Faye care and comfort.
A very special thanks goes to Faye's dear friends, Mike Barker and Roger Wells, who stayed by her side during the last years of her life, providing much loving care and for always being there for her.
At Faye's request, there will be no service. Memorial Donations may be made in Faye's name to Amedisys Hospice of Vienna, WVa. 2200 Grand Central Ave Suite 102, Vienna, WVa 26105. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, Athens, OH, where friends and family may leave a message of sympathy, sign the online guestbook, or contribute to a charity in Faye's name at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Faye Klahn
