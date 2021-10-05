Albany - Florence Maude Ashcraft, age 95, of Albany, died Friday evening, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 23, 1926, on the family farm on Angel Ridge Road, Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Snow and Elfie Maxwell Snow.
A graduate of Shade High School, she was a homemaker in the family home. She was a very sweet and caring person that loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and baker, especially homemade bread. She enjoyed oil painting and displayed her work at the Grange Hall during the Athens County Fair.
She was a member of Bates United Methodist Church and Athens Chapter 175 OES. She was an active member of Albany Grange and served as Junior Grand Master, along with her late husband, of Athens, Meigs and Vinton counties for the Ohio State Grange.
Florence is survived by three sons, Dan (Evelyn) Ashcraft of Jefferson, Bert (Tammy) Ashcraft of Albany and Bill Ashcraft of Albany; five grandchildren, Thomas "Chip" Ashcraft and his fiancé, Heather Dean, Ben (Alyssa) Ashcraft, Shannon (Dan) Watson, Matthew (Rebekah) Ashcraft and Jacob Ashcraft; eleven great-grandchildren; and two sisters in law, Betty and Mary. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lowell E. Ashcraft in 2011; a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and William Wetzel; a grandson, James Ashcraft; five brothers, Clarence, Bill, Marvin, Carl and Robert Snow.
Graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with her grandson-in-law, Dan Watson officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Florence Ashcraft
