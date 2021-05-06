Coolville - Florence Ann Spencer, 84, of Coolville, OH, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville.
She was born April 28, 1937, in Grantsville, WV, daughter of the late Dinsmore and Eleanor Sturm Boyles. Florence was a member of the Alfred United Methodist Church, where she played the piano.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Spencer and Dan (Sheila) Spencer; three grandchildren, Kirt, Danielle and Tiffany Ann (Ryan Butcher); two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Brooke and one on the way; brother, Phillip "Joe" (Mary Lou) Boyles and brother-in-law, Starling Massar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Spencer; maternal, grandparents, Mallie and Florence Sturm; paternal grandparents, Lyman and Martha Ann Boyles; sister, Sandra Massar and sister-in-law, Sharon Guinther Boyles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor John Frank officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alfred United Methodist Church.
www.whiteschwarzelfh.com. Florence Spencer
