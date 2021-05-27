Floyd Mash II

Nelsonville - Floyd W. Mash II, 31, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away May 21, 2021 in The Plains, OH.
Floyd was born Oct. 23, 1989, in Athens, OH to Floyd W. Mash and Lynn Mash. He graduated from Alexander High School.
Surviving are his parents, Floyd and Lynn Mash of Nelsonville; daughters, Briley Mash and Rilynn Mash; sister, Tiffany Keirns; nephew, C.J. VanDyke; grandmother, Darlene Keirns of Jackson; and grandfather, Kenny Keirns of New Marshfield.
Floyd was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence Mash; grandmother, Florida Mash; and aunt, Cricket "Ellen" Blosser.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield, OH.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net /condolences
