AMESVILLE – Frances Woolley Antle, 99, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Many words of affection have been spoken about the passing of Frances Antle for her role as a pillar in her family.
Frances was born to Ceral and Audrey Woolley in Millfield, OH March 17, 1921. She spent her childhood in Millfield, OH and attended a one room schoolhouse on Hooper Ridge. She later graduated from Ames-Bern High School in Amesville, OH before assuming work as a daycare provider, cook, and homemaker. She worked as a 4-H Advisor, taught bible school, volunteered at her church and school, and worked in the Ohio University food services.
Frances made Amesville her home for many years. Her marriage to Darrell Antle lasted 77 years and together with their daughters Judy, Patsy, and Darla, they traveled through nearly every state in the U.S. They also vacationed in Canada and even squeezed in a visit to England.
While it is true, Frances was well known for her extraordinary culinary skills, especially for her pies, it was not food alone that defined this amazing person. She had a green thumb in the garden, was an expert seamstress, was a master at canning healthy foods, and a gamer who secretly loved to win. Yet, despite so many gifts, it was her sweet devotion to her family, and her endless love and care of her family and friends that defined Frances.
She was a quiet leader within her family. It was not unusual for her to hop in a boat to visit islands in Canada, or bound up a hillside on the back of a four wheeler at the farm in her nineties. Yet, her most courageous years were her last, when COVID-19 restrictions kept her family at a distance. Frances was defined by her love of family, and the significant role she played as a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Antle; daughter, Judy Antle; grandson, Nathan Cartwright; sister, Margie Mathews; and brother, Dean Woolley.
She is survived by two daughters, Patsy (Jim) Cartwright, and Darla (Dan) Pallante; four grandchildren, Nicole (Jesse) Kwiek, Nick (Whitney) Cartwright, Graham (Angeline) Pallante, and Isabel Pallante; and three great-grandchildren, Oscar Kwiek, Ada Kwiek, and Thomas Pallante; and one sister, Barbara Henry, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As a result of the COVDI-19 virus, Frances was laid to rest on Dec. 27, 2020 during a private service at Maplewood Cemetery Glouster, OH. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com . Contributions may be made in Frances’ memory to Hooper Ridge Church of Christ, 16333 Hooper Ridge Rd., Amesville, Ohio 45711.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.