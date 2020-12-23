GLOUSTER — Frances V. Antle, 99, of Pickerington, formerly of Glouster, passed away Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020 at her residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Antle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Recommended for you

Load comments