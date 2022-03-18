The Plains - Frances Reed Dalzell, formerly of Athens, died peacefully the morning of Sunday, Feb. 27, at Lindley Inn, The Plains, Ohio. She was 94 years old.
Fran was born of Dr. Horace and Frances Reed (deceased), wife of Alden R. Dalzell (deceased), and is survived by four children : Anne (John) of Cleveland, Ohio; Michael (Cindy) of La Pointe, Wisconsin; Bruce (Gay) of Stewart, Ohio,; and Sheelagh of New Britain, Connecticut; 10 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Fran had a B.A. degree in English and after marrying Alden in 1950, went with him to Bangkok, Thailand for four years where Alden served as Presbyterian mission treasurer. Returning, they settled in Worthington, Ohio where she played violin professionally with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. The Dalzells came to Athens in 1964. Fran held several different positions at Ohio University during their years there until they retired in 1981. They moved to their beloved Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, managing an office supply store and creating hand woven art for Motherwell Crafters in Sevierville. Alden and Fran returned to the Athens area in 2012 to be near their son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Gay Dalzell. She loved singing with choral groups, needlepoint and sewing her husband's fabric creations.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Lindley Inn for their care and Ohio Health Hospice of Athens.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ohio Health Hospice Athens or the Alzheimer's Association. Frances Dalzell
