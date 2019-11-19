ATHENS — Frances Eileen Rhoades, 79, of The Laurels of Athens, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Frances was born Dec. 18, 1939.
Surviving are her sister, Charlotte of Chauncey; a daughter-in-law, Janet of Glouster; grandchildren, Tiffany and Tabitha Rhoades, Crystal and Travis Osborne; and seven great-grandchildren .
Frances was preceded in death by her father, George Perry; mother, Hattie Smith Swartz; husband, Cecil Rhoades Sr.; a son, Cecil Rhoades Jr.; daughters, Christy Osborne and Cecilia Rhoades; and a special friend, Mabel McDaniel.
Her family agreed to cremate her. There will be a Celebration of Life, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
Her family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
