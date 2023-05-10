Athens - Reverend Dr. Francine C. "Doc" Childs was born on February 8, 1940, in Wellington, Texas to the late Margaret Frazier Thomas and Nathan Rogers, but she would be quick to tell you she was raised by Clara Victoria Frazier, her grandmother.
It was in the spirit of "Mama Clara," a NAACP organizer and community leader, that a young Francine was compelled to walk this earth empowered to empower and inspired to inspire. She once told a reporter that Clara Frazier "impacted my life to such an extent that there's not a day that passes that I don't think about her and thank her for the seeds she sewed into my life."
Dr. Childs entered Paul Quinn College, the oldest historically black college west of the Mississippi River, as a freshman in 1958. She graduated with a degree in biology in 1962, followed by a master's of science in biology and physical science. In 1974, she received an Ed.D. from East Texas State University. A lifelong learner, Dr. Childs would receive a Th.D. in counseling and pastoral care from Jacksonville Theological Seminary. She was also a Fulbright Scholar, spending eight weeks in India to study nonviolent conflict resolution in the manner of her heroes Martin Luther King, Jr., and Mahatma Gandhi.
Dr. Childs joined the Ohio University faculty in 1974 and was instrumental in establishing what is now known as the African American Studies Department in the College of Arts & Sciences just five years later. In 1977, Dr. Childs became the first Black tenured professor at Ohio University. During her years as an educator, she accomplished many things, including the creation of a student-led gospel choir, Gospel Voices of Faith; and turning the space inside of the old Lindley Hall into a home away from home for Black students and allies.
Acknowledging Dr. Childs as an advocate for change, Ohio University named the Francine Childs Diversity Leadership Award in her honor. She received national recognition in 1989 as Peace Corps Black Educator of the Year and in 1992, she received the Presidential Award for outstanding scholarship and service to the African global community and contributions to the promotion and development Obituary of Black Studies. She received an honorary doctorate of arts and letters in 1997 and professor emeritus distinction in 2005. In 2010, Dr. Childs retired after 36 years of outstanding dedicated service at Ohio University.
Dr. Childs was a trailblazer for women ordained pastors and became the first woman pastor of the historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Athens, Ohio in 1998. She diligently served in this capacity until 2004.
As a Civil Rights activist, Dr. Childs answered Dr. King's question, "What are you doing for others?" Her lifelong response can be found in the hymn "May the works I've done speak for me." While her voice has been silenced on this side. Her acts of love, care, and compassion, will continue to resonate in the lives of individuals at Ohio University and in the greater Athens campus community.
On May 3, 2023, Rev. Dr. Francine Childs transitioned peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Frazier Thomas and Nathan Rogers, maternal grandparents John Frazier and Clara Frazier affectionately known as "Mama Clara," brothers Charles R. Rayford and Harold D. Cooper, and aunts, Dorothy Robinson and Mary Elizabeth Waugh.
She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her son, Jimmy Childs (Athens, OH), brothers Aaron Rayford Sr. (Norman, OK), James A. Smith (Borger, TX), Rev. Ricky Rush (Dallas, TX), special nephew Aaron Rayford II (Dallas, TX) and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends, the many children who affectionately called her "Granddocky," many spiritual sons and daughters, and an extended family in the faith community.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the John C. Baker University Center, 1 Park Place, Athens, OH 45701 with burial to follow at Athens Memory Gardens, Rt. 50 West, Athens. Calling Hours and Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-9 p.m. also at the John C. Baker University Center. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rev. Dr. Francine C. Childs Social Justice Scholarship Endowment, established in 2020, to fund the future work of students who embrace her fierce sense of activism. The service will be live streamed https://osu.zoom.us/j/96099707963. The password is 686596. Francine Childs
