Athens - Frank Drews, 49, of Athens encountered an unhalted exception in his operating system which permanently triggered a critical "STOP" condition on Sunday, April 9, 2021, at his home. Born Dec. 2, 1971 in Osterode am Harz, Germany, he was the son of Gisela Klapproth Drews and the late Erich Otto Drews.
Frank was an Assistant Professor of the Biomedical Engineering Center of Scientific Computing and Immersive Technologies at Ohio University. He joined the faculty at Ohio University in 2003 as an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Russ College Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department.
He had a lifelong love affair with computer gaming and programming, deviled eggs, Kinder Chocolate and his mom's Mocha Sahne Torte. His ability to learn and master a task was not only limited to computers, but also cooking chicken curry, spaghetti bolognese, and household remodeling projects; all mastered by watching YouTube videos. He enjoyed racing remote control cars, making PlayDoh masterpieces and teaching mathematics with his son. He was associate editor and member of the editorial board of the International Journal of Computational Bioscience and guest editor for the Journal of Systems and Software Special Issue on Resource Management for Real-Time and Distributed Systems. Frank served in the German Army with the 7th Panzer Division and graduated from Technical University of Clausthal with a Doctorate in Computer Informatik.
Frank is survived by his family, Megan; his son, Luke Paul; mother, Gisela Klapproth Drews; a sister, Petra Scheerschmidt and her husband, Holger Scheerschmidt; a nephew Lennart; a niece, Hannah; many cousins, extended family and friends in Ohio, Germany, Australia and around the world.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Academy of Science https://www.ohiosci.org/donate . Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Frank Drews
