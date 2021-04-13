Frank Hare

Amesville - Frank E. Hare, 90, of Amesville, died Friday evening, April 9, 2021, at his home. Born Aug. 15, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Frank E. Hare, Sr. and Edith Landis Hare.
He was a 1948 graduate of Westview High School, a 1952 graduate of Muskingum College, and a 1955 graduate of Pittsburgh-Xenia Seminary. He served pastorates at West Beaver-New Lebanon Parish, Alexander Presbyterian, Amesville-New England Parish, and Doanville Presbyterian Chapel. He was coordinator of the Coalition for Appalachian Ministry (CAM), one of the founders of the Athens County Food Pantry, involved with camping programs at Geneva Hills, and the Camp Committee of Geneva Hills Presbytery of Scioto Valley.
Frank has served on the Salvation Army Board, Amesville Fire Department, and was Mayor of Amesville for 20 years. He was a member of the Amesville Grange and conducted mission trips to Niquinohomo, Nicaragua.
Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine Kisken Hare; three sons and two daughters, Bruce and Melissa Hare and their children, Brian and Brittany Hare, Matthew Hare, Aaron Hare and Tessa Haneline, Riley and Gabrielle Hare; Keith and Priscilla Hare and their children, Sarah and Chris Bowles (Evan and Eli), Emily Hare, Keegan and Alina Hare; Carol Hare and her children, Jenny Hare and Kameron Hare; Nancy and Dan Dobbelaer and their children, Leah and Justin Gregory (Lila, Luke, Audrey and Harper), Rachel Dobbelaer and Adam Seeley, Zachary Dobbelear and Seth Dobbelaer; Mark and Jenny Hare, and their children, Keila Hare and Annika Hare. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Hare of Peekskill, NY; and several nieces and nephews; and the family dog, Penny.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Jean and Stew Ringland; a brother and his wife, David and Flo Hare; and a sister-in-law, Louise Hare.
Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A memorial service and celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Amesville Presbyterian Church, Franklin St. Amesville. Additional seating will be available at the Amesville Elementary School Gymnasium. Friends and family are requested to wear face-covering and observe social distancing at calling hours and the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Coalition for Appalachian Ministry, attn; Mike Sharpe, 8207 Traditional Pl., Cordova, TN 38016 or Mark and Jenny's mission work in Costa Rica c/o Amesville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 68, Amesville, OH 45711 memo-Mark and Jenny or the Amesville-New England Parish Camp and ARC camp at Geneva Hills c/o Amesville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 68, Amesville, OH 45711 memo-Parish Camp. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com Frank Hare
