Shade - Franklin Curtis "Frank" Jeffers, Jr., age 82, of Shade, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born Feb. 21, 1939, in Lodi Township, Athens County, he was the son of the late Franklin Curtis Jeffers, Sr. and Mildred Belle Ruth Jeffers.
A 1957 graduate of Shade High School, he was employed as a machinist for over 50 years with Bridgewater, Abex, Corp., and Athens Mold & Machine. He was active with 4H as an advisor for many years with the Lodi Livestock Club. He was a longtime area resident and enjoyed farming and his family farm. Frank's priority in life was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He loved getting together during family birthdays and holidays. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Frank is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna Jean Christman Jeffers; two daughters, Amy Dorst of Athens and Tricia (Chris) Smith of Athens; son, Bradley Curtis (Dawn) Jeffers of Athens; seven grandchildren, Kash Jeffers, Ashley (Damen) Estes, Jared Jeffers, Katelyn (Trey) Harris, Christopher Smith, Grant Dorst and Olivia Dorst; a great-grandchild, Blair Harris; three sisters, Juinietta Clonch of Ft. Myers, Fla., Mary (Sam) McGrath of Canal Fulton and Rose (John) Myers of Albany; a sister in law, Sue Jeffers of Canal Fulton; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, James & Sylvia Jeffers, Sr. and a brother Floyd Thomas Jeffers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with Msgr. Donald Horak as celebrant. Burial will be in Jeffers Cemetery, Shade. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Kimes. 64 Kimes Lane, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Frank Jeffers
