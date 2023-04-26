Glouster - Frank L. Liskey, 80 of Glouster passed away Monday April 24, 2023, at his residence. Born August 24, 1942, in Glouster, he was the son of the late Louis and Helen Drotos Liskey. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran, a member of the Jacksonville V.F.W., Glouster American Legion and Glouster Masonic Lodge. Frank retired from the Athens Post Office. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, watching his grandchildren play sports, and was an avid Ohio State Football fan.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathy S. Wilson Liskey of Glouster; two sons, Scott (Wendy) Liskey of Troy and Derek (Erica) Liskey of Albany; grandchildren, Adam, Alayna, and Brady Liskey, and Carter Jewell; a sister-in-law, Mary Beth (Terry) Everett of West Virginia; a brother-in-law, Mick McClelland of Florida; a special niece, Alicia (Greg) Mohler of Glouster; and several other nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ava Liskey; sisters, Marge (Ray) Hlavaty, Helen (Joe) Bendula, and Ethel (Bob) Craig; his in-laws, Bonnie and Harold Wilson; a brother-in-law, Gary Bradley; and a nephew, Keith Bradley.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday April 28, 2023, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service being held at 7:30. Contributions can be made to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187 Glouster, Ohio 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Frank Liskey
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Liskey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
