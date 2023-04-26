Frank Liskey

Glouster - Frank L. Liskey, 80 of Glouster passed away Monday April 24, 2023, at his residence. Born August 24, 1942, in Glouster, he was the son of the late Louis and Helen Drotos Liskey. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran, a member of the Jacksonville V.F.W., Glouster American Legion and Glouster Masonic Lodge. Frank retired from the Athens Post Office. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, watching his grandchildren play sports, and was an avid Ohio State Football fan.

