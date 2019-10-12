POMEROY — Franklin Paul King, 36, of Pomeroy, was born on Nov. 16, 1982 and passed away at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital on Oct. 11, 2019.
He loved football and motor cross, and is survived by his children, Haley, James, Aubrey, Austin, Kaden and Quintin, LT and Kendra, Eric and Bryan; his mother, Michelle (Jon) Ulbrich; his father, Frank (Althea) King; his fiancé, Kimberly Wells; siblings, Shannon (Jeff) Walls, Tiffany (Nick) Hardesty, Dillan (Ashley) King, Alicia (Jake) King, Nickie (Joe) King, David Riley, Bethaney Ulbrich and Dustin Ulbrich.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence and John Matheny, and Frank and Luella King.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the funeral to assist with his funeral expenses.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
